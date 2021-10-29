Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a C$76.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$81.64 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus lowered Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$79.79.

QSR stock opened at C$70.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.33. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$67.77 and a twelve month high of C$87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. The stock has a market cap of C$22.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.87.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.83%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

