Reviewing Byrna Technologies (BYRN) and Its Peers

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS: BYRN) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Byrna Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies’ rivals have a beta of -0.21, indicating that their average share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Byrna Technologies Competitors -1.23% 1.15% -1.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Byrna Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies Competitors 69 505 739 12 2.52

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 13.51%. Given Byrna Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million -$12.55 million -84.25 Byrna Technologies Competitors $689.84 million $10.69 million 5.17

Byrna Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Byrna Technologies rivals beat Byrna Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

