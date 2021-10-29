Reviewing Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN) and Its Competitors

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYCN) is one of 891 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cyclerion Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics $2.30 million -$77.80 million -1.04 Cyclerion Therapeutics Competitors $1.70 billion $122.47 million -1.56

Cyclerion Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cyclerion Therapeutics. Cyclerion Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics -1,880.97% -108.85% -64.02% Cyclerion Therapeutics Competitors -3,694.16% -115.46% -26.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cyclerion Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Competitors 5145 18900 40943 787 2.57

Cyclerion Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 340.25%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 64.79%. Given Cyclerion Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cyclerion Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP). The company was founded on September 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

