Reviewing Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) & Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL)

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Yatra Online and Holicity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online 0 0 1 0 3.00 Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yatra Online presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.51%. Given Yatra Online’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than Holicity.

Profitability

This table compares Yatra Online and Holicity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online -85.40% -61.24% -15.25% Holicity N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yatra Online and Holicity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online $17.38 million 8.15 -$16.10 million ($0.31) -7.35 Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Holicity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatra Online.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of Yatra Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Holicity shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc. engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers. The Hotels & Packages segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides holiday packages and hotel reservations. The Others segment include the advertisement income from hosting advertisements on its web-sites, income from sale of coupons and vouchers, income from sale of rail and bus tickets, income from freight forwarding services, and income from facilitating website access to travel insurance companies. The company was founded by Dhruv Shringi, Manish Amin, and Sabina Chopra in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.

About Holicity

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

