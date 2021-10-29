ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.64

Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as low as $1.22. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 2,014,643 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RWLK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $61.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.24.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 264.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

