RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 21.60%.

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,710. The company has a market cap of $25.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) by 365.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of RiceBran Technologies worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

