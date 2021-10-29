Richard E. Perlman Sells 31,207 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $2,034,384.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard E. Perlman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $2,025,182.25.

NYSE:MEG opened at $66.98 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,525 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth about $64,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,412 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 599,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,919 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

