Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Update

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the September 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,162 shares in the company, valued at $344,021.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,886 shares of company stock worth $259,979 over the last ninety days. 37.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RELL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 87.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ RELL opened at $10.80 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $12.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

