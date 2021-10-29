Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Down 85.9% in October

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RTMVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RTMVY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $21.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.2104 dividend. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.14%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

