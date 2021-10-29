Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the September 30th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIHT remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. Rightscorp has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Rightscorp Company Profile

Rightscorp, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics and litigation services to support artists and owners of copyrighted intellectual property. Its technology system monitors the global peer-to-peer file sharing networks to seek out and find illegally downloaded digital media. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

