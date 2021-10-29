Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the September 30th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RIHT remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. Rightscorp has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
Rightscorp Company Profile
