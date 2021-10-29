Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.60.
Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
