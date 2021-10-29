Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

