Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119,954.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 76,771 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 21,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after buying an additional 81,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,467,000 after buying an additional 906,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 59.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

