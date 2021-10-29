Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

Riverview Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 51,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,033. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $163.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Riverview Bancorp worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.