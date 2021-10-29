Robert E. Fitzgerald Acquires 11,303 Shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 11,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $99,579.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TSRI opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.05. TSR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About TSR

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

