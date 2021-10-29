Robert E. Fitzgerald Acquires 11,303 Shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 11,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $99,579.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ TSRI opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.05. TSR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%.
About TSR
TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.
