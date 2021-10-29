Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Issues Earnings Results

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Robinhood Markets updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.36. 142,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,536,619. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.