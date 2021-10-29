Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Issues Earnings Results

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Robinhood Markets updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.36. 142,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,536,619. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98.
In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.
