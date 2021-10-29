Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $38.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

HOOD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $192,573,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $106,495,000. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $103,696,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $1,245,000.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

