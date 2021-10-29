Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $38.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.
HOOD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.
Shares of HOOD stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98.
In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $192,573,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $106,495,000. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $103,696,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $1,245,000.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.
Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.