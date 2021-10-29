Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RBLX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $162,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 613,967 shares of company stock worth $50,574,052 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth $580,805,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in Roblox by 397.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

