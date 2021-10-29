Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “A balanced approach to organic and inorganic growth has enabled Rollins to achieve a decent revenue growth over the past several years. Organic revenue growth rate is being driven by strong technician and customer retention. Strategic acquisitions enable Rollins global brand recognition, geographical footprint and boost revenues. Consistent efforts in making dividend payments underscores the company's commitment to shareholders and underline its confidence in business. On the flip side, acquisitions and IT related expenses are likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. Multiple acquisitions can result in some integration risks. The company's business experiences seasonal fluctuations in revenues and are directly affected by weather conditions. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of Rollins have declined on a year-to-date basis.”

NYSE ROL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,781. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Rollins by 58.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

