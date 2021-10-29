Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 3,024,820 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYCEY. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

