Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Update

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 212.8% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ROSS remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,111. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75.

Get Ross Acquisition Corp II alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II stock. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 805,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 1.87% of Ross Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.