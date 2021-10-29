Royal Bank of Canada Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $195.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.65.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock opened at $174.61 on Monday. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.26. The company has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.