Royal Bank of Canada Increases HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 490

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

HSBA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 473.55 ($6.19).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 440.40 ($5.75) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 394.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 416.22. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 317.60 ($4.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £89.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

