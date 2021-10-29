Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 347,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59,735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $196,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Union Heritage Capital LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $557,951,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $621.88.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $624.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $669.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $603.90 and a 200 day moving average of $573.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,586 shares of company stock valued at $48,393,846 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

