Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.78 ($76.21).

Get Vonovia alerts:

ETR:VNA opened at €54.06 ($63.60) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1 year high of €61.66 ($72.54). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €55.02 and a 200-day moving average of €54.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.08.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.