Royal Bank of Canada Trims Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Target Price to $415.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FB. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $398.48.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $316.92 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.