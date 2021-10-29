Royal Bank of Canada Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $71.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.59.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

