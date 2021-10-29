Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $43.51.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.