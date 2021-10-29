Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.50.
Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $43.51.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
