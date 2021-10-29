Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Now Covered by TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) in a research report released on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

OTCMKTS:RDS-A opened at $47.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

