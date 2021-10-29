Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) to Issue $0.24 Dividend

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RDSA stock opened at GBX 1,702.20 ($22.24) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 929.66 ($12.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,795.20 ($23.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,533.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,457.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,710 ($22.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

