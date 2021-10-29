Royale Finance (ROYA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $335,730.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $335,730.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,684,734 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

