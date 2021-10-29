RWS’s (RWS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on the stock.

Shares of RWS opened at GBX 625.50 ($8.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12. RWS has a 1 year low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 634.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 622.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £61,700 ($80,611.44).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

