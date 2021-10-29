Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCB opened at $25.24 on Friday. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58.

