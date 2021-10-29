Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €147.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €147.00 ($172.94) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €127.17 ($149.61).

Safran stock opened at €114.08 ($134.21) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €108.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.77. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

