Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,277. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Saia has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $316.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.57.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saia stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Saia worth $29,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.