Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Samsung Electronics stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58. Samsung Electronics has a 12 month low of $57.75 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Samsung Electronics will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

