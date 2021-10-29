Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €102.45 ($120.53).

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €85.99 ($101.16) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €85.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.18.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

