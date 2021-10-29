Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €102.45 ($120.53).

Get Sanofi alerts:

SAN stock opened at €85.99 ($101.16) on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €85.14 and a 200-day moving average of €86.18.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.