Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.75. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BFS remained flat at $$46.86 during trading hours on Friday. 386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,844. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

