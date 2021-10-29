Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Update

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the September 30th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schmitt Industries stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Schmitt Industries worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schmitt Industries stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Schmitt Industries has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $15.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 102.86% and a negative return on equity of 102.44%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing.

