Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National updated its FY21 guidance to $2.13-$2.17 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.130-$2.170 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. 893,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

