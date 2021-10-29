Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 993.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth $5,293,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth $8,043,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 13.5% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 44,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,462,000 after purchasing an additional 60,039 shares during the last quarter.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

