Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $6.74 Million in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 123,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,741,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of IAA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the first quarter worth about $1,240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in IAA by 2,573.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 159,369 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,421,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in IAA by 9.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in IAA by 60.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

NYSE:IAA opened at $57.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.59. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

