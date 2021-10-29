Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 29,184 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 15,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.33, for a total value of $16,389,617.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,597 shares of company stock valued at $83,469,887 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.55.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,077.04 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $1,094.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $749.27 and a 200 day moving average of $689.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.96, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

