Scotiabank Increases Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to C$16.50

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.92.

ELEEF opened at $11.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

