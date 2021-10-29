Scotiabank Raises AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$10.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AGFMF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGF Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

