SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $188.25

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.25 ($2.46) and traded as low as GBX 173 ($2.26). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 183 ($2.39), with a volume of 141,934 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.28 million and a P/E ratio of 40.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 188.25.

Get SDI Group alerts:

In related news, insider Kenneth Ford sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.46), for a total transaction of £470,000 ($614,058.01).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.