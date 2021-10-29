Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Announces Earnings Results

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of SBCF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.43. 247,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,097. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBCF. B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.