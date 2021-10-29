Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.25 billion.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

