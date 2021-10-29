Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.87.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

ADM stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 78,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after buying an additional 165,095 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.