Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Clearway Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 223.33%.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $75,978.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 169.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $146,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 143.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

